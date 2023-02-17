Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh forgives him for 2016 alleged plane fight with Angelina Jolie

File Footage

Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has reportedly forgiven her father for the alleged 2016 plane fight with his then-wife and her mother, Angelina Jolie.

An insider told In Touch Weekly that the 16-year-old has decided to move on hence she has forgiven the Babylon actor “for not being there and for the trouble he’s caused.”

“She knows Brad’s sober now and doing his best,” the source said before adding that the aspiring dancer also wants her mother to “move on and be happy.”

Angelina and Brad called it quits after almost 11-year romance and 2-year marriage following their now-infamous plane fight in 2016, however, they haven’t finalized their divorce yet.

And Shiloh is said to be “begging” the Maleficent star to finalize her divorce with Brad and the settle the issues with him once and for all.

Furthermore, the insider said that since Shiloh and Brad “get along really well,” the two are working together on a film project, the details of which are being kept under wraps.

Previously, while talking about Shiloh and her love for dancing, Brad Pitt said it “brings a tear to [his] eye” seeing his girl’s dance videos while calling her talent “very beautiful.”

“I don’t know where she got it from,” the Bullet Train star said, before he jokingly added, “I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here.”



