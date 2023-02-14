What new interesting feature is WhatsApp working on?

A representational image showing a person using WhatsApp on his/her smartphone. — AFP/File

Meta-owned WhatsApp is one of the messaging apps that keeps working on its features and brings out new updates to improve user experience, and this time, the developers are rolling out a new feature called "kept messages", WaBetaInfo reported Tuesday.



WhatsApp is introducing this new feature the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.23.4.10. However, some users might get access to this feature if they install one of these updates: 2.23.4.6 and 2.23.4.8.

This feature is being released for some beta testers as of now. The messaging app plans to release to a wider audience in a future update.



This feature allows users to keep messages from disappearing so that they can stay in the chat for everyone to see.

This feature was under development for a long time, now, it is being rolled out in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.4.10 update from Play Store.

This feature is for the business version of WhatsApp.

Users can find this option called "kept messages" in the chat information once it is available to them. This feature will allow users to keep a message from disappearing.

—WaBetaInfo

Some of the users have the disappearing message feature turned on, and with the "keep messages" feature, the message will no longer disappear from the chat. However, users will still be able to delete the messages at any time.

This section will have all the kept messages so that all users in the chat can easily find them whenever they want.

Users cannot keep a disappearing message at the moment as this new feature will be accessible in the future.

"In addition, when it will be possible to keep messages from disappearing, the ability to mark messages as starred and the starred messages section within chat info will be removed for disappearing chats because it makes no sense to star those messages in case they’re going to disappear," said the app tracking website.