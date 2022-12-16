Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed all set to star in project 'Aaj Rung Hai'

Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed last shared screen for 'Bin Roye'

Lollywood Diva Mahira Khan will be starring in an upcoming project named Aaj Rung Hai with actor Humayun Saeed.

Nadeem Baig's directorial project has been written by National Award winner writer Zanjabeel Asim.

The news has been confirmed by the two stars. Mahira, taking it to her twitter, replied to a fan who asked the actress “when we can expect to see @iamhumayunsaeed and you @TheMahiraKhan together? #AskMahira.



Khan reposted her fan’s post and wrote: “I hope very very soon.. kyun @iamhumayunsaeed?”

Saeed also responded to the Superstar actor’s post, wrote: “Yess v soon… film ka naam bhi bta dun??”

Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the first glimpse of the upcoming project and they are hoping for the makers to release it as soon as possible.

Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan were last seen in drama Bin Roye written by Farhat Ishtiaq. The project gained massive appreciation from the viewers who also appreciated the chemistry the two shared on-screen.