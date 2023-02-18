 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 18 2023
Emily Ratajkowski, Eric Andre are already over? Fans speculate ‘situationship’ end

Saturday Feb 18, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski made headlines for her racy Valentine's Day pictures with boyfriend Eric André. However, three days later, the model has sparked breakup speculations with her latest social media post.

Taking to her TikTok handle, the 31-year-old model shared a cryptic video about moving on, which ha drawn fans’ speculations over her possible breakup with the comedian.

“What should you do when a situationship ends?” the Gone Girl actress wrote over footage of herself in bed on Friday.

In the background, a clip of dialogue from the film Peanut Butter Falcon can be heard as well.

“What’s rule number one?” asks Shia LaBeouf’s character. “Party,” responds Zack Gottsagen’s character, to which LaBeouf answers, “No, not party. It’s not party.”

Meanwhile, the words “start another one” then appeared across the screen.

Emily’s fans responded to her post in the comments section. Some of them shared that Andre is back on dating app Raya. “Girl he’s already back on Raya too,” a fan wrote.

Emily was first romantically linked to Andre, 39, in January, four months after filing for divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

