KK vs QG: Five stats you should know

Quetta Gladiators celebrating after taking a wicket against Karachi Kings— PSL/File

In the sixth match of the eighth edition of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), Karachi Kings will take on Quetta Gladiators at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi today (Saturday).

Wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed will captain Quetta; whereas, Karachi will be led by all-rounder Imad Wasim.

The home side will be looking to make a comeback as they lost their season opener against Peshawar Zalmi by two runs, followed by a four-wicket loss against Islamabad United in their second match — both on home ground.

Karachi, who managed to win only one of their 10 fixtures last season, will aim to break the jinx and get back to winning ways.

Meanwhile, the Sarfaraz-led Quetta will also be aiming to make a comeback in their second match of the series after being thrashed by the league leaders Multan Sultans in their campaign opener at the Multan Cricket Stadium on February 15.

Karachi are currently placed fifth in the league table, meanwhile, Quetta are in last place. Both teams have zero points.

Here are five stats you need to know about the match between Karachi and Quetta.

Head-to-head

Karachi and Quetta have faced each other 14 times in the PSL, with the latter having a 9-5 lead.

Best bowling figure

Pace ace Naseem Shah holds the record for the best bowling figures in a match between Quetta and Karachi as he claimed a five-for during their clash in Karachi on January 22 last year.

Lowest total

The lowest total between the two sides belongs to Karachi, who managed to amass only 113 runs during their clash on March 8, 2018, in Dubai.

Most runs conceded

Aamer Yamin has conceded the most runs in a match between Karachi and Quetta. The pacer gave away 54 runs while playing for Karachi, in four overs during their clash on March 10, 2019.

Largest victory by runs

Sarfaraz's side have secured the largest victory (by runs) during a match between the two franchises. Quetta beat Karachi by 67 runs in the third edition of the PSL.

Squads

Karachi Kings: Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Aamir Yamin, Akif Javed, Sharjeel Khan, Qasim Akram, Matthew Wade, Imran Tahir, James Vince, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Umar, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan, Faisal Akram (partial replacement for Tabraiz Shamsi), Adam Rossington (partial replacement for James Vince)

Quetta Gladiators: Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naveen ul Haq, Umar Akmal, Will Smeed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Naseem Shah, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez, Umaid Asif, Muhammad Zahid, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Aimal Khan, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius (partial replacement for Odean Smith), Will Jacks (partial replacement for Jason Roy), Nuwan Thushara (partial replacement for Naveen ul Haq)