 
sports
Saturday Feb 18 2023
By
SDSports Desk

PSL 2023: Friday’s attack unrelated to cricket, says Najam Sethi

By
SDSports Desk

Saturday Feb 18, 2023

Soldiers stand guard outside the National Bank Cricket Arena during the Pakistan Super League season eights match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi on February 14, 2023. — Online
Soldiers stand guard outside the National Bank Cricket Arena during the Pakistan Super League season eight's match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi on February 14, 2023. — Online

  • Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators match today.
  • "PSL 8 will continue as planned," PCB says.
  • "Friday’s incident was an isolated one," it says.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Saturday vowed to continue the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as planned with both Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators to field full-strength sides at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi today.

The board, in a statement, mentioned that the toss will take place at 6:30pm, with the first ball to be bowled at 7pm.

The PCB's statement came to address apprehension regarding the PSL's continuation in the metropolis, as terrorists attacked the Karachi Police Office a day earlier.

PSL 2023: Friday’s attack unrelated to cricket, says Najam Sethi

"The PSL 8 will continue as planned after it has been established and confirmed that Friday’s incident was an isolated one, which was unrelated to cricket," PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi said.

He added that the board has been working very closely with all stakeholders, including local and foreign security experts, who have provided assurances and comfort that the event can proceed as there was no threat to cricket.

Sethi assured that the PCB takes the safety and security of all those involved in the tournament "very seriously". He added that presidential-level security has been provided to the teams and officials to ensure foolproof security for the participating teams and players.

"These unprecedented arrangements are similar to what were in place for international matches that have been highly praised and appreciated by the visiting teams and officials," the statement by the PCB read.

The board further wrote about its commitment to providing complete safety and security to all the participants and, as always, to continue working very closely with the security experts and law enforcement agencies, so that all players and officials are comfortable and looked after.

"So that they can enjoy their stay in Pakistan and continue to entertain the fans and followers with their cricketing skills and talent," the statement mentioned.

More From Sports:

KK vs QG: Five stats you should know

KK vs QG: Five stats you should know

'Try to give my best regardless of opposition,' says Naseem Shah

'Try to give my best regardless of opposition,' says Naseem Shah
KPO attack: PSL 2023 to 'continue as per schedule'

KPO attack: PSL 2023 to 'continue as per schedule'
Lahore Qalandars determined to revive hockey

Lahore Qalandars determined to revive hockey
Sania Mirza serving looks and lessons

Sania Mirza serving looks and lessons
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans triumph over Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2023: Multan Sultans triumph over Peshawar Zalmi
PZ vs MS: Five stats you should know

PZ vs MS: Five stats you should know
India's chief cricket selector resigns after undercover sting

India's chief cricket selector resigns after undercover sting
Cricket legend Javed Miandad 'admitted to hospital'

Cricket legend Javed Miandad 'admitted to hospital'
PSL 2023: Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi to feature in Peshawar Zalmi anthem

PSL 2023: Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi to feature in Peshawar Zalmi anthem
Lahore Qalandars' Shai Hope glad to be behind wicket while facing Shaheen Afridi

Lahore Qalandars' Shai Hope glad to be behind wicket while facing Shaheen Afridi
PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars' Hussain Talat wants to become 'player of tournament'

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars' Hussain Talat wants to become 'player of tournament'