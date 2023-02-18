Terrorists have no religious or ideological moorings, COAS says after Karachi attack

"Security forces remain focused on counter terrorism," Gen Munir says.

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir Saturday asserted that terrorists have no religious or ideological moorings, but only misguided conceptions forced through coercion or inducement.

The army chief's remarks, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations, came during his visit to the metropolis where he arrived to meet the injured of the Karachi Police Office (KPO) attack on Friday night.

Four people including two policemen and a ranger personnel were martyred, while 18 were left injured as terrorists barged into the strictly-guarded office of the law enforcers located at Karachi's main artery — Sharea Faisal.

“Contrary to political and other distractions being faced by the public, the security forces remain singularly focused on CT [counter terrorism] and intelligence-based operations (IBOs) which are being conducted all over the country with pronounced success,” the army chief said as he met the injured soldiers of police and Pakistan Rangers Sindh at the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

On his visit, General Munir — who was accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and received by Commander Karachi Corps — praised the bravery, morale and sacrifices of the army, police and Rangers in the line of duty.

“No nation can overcome such challenges with kinetic actions only. It needs mutual trust, the will of the people and synergy between all stakeholders. Pakistanis have always rejected and defeated terrorism and extremism in all its manifestations,” COAS said while hoping for a united nation to prevail upon the menace of terrorism for a “shared prosperous future”.

The military chief and CM Murad were later briefed about the KPO incident at Corps Headquarters. The two also visited the site of the attack, which was cleared last night following a successfully coordinated CT operation involving the Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG), Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Sindh Police while "sending all terrorists to hell".

Also speaking at the occassion, Sindh chief minister said that the state acknowledges and salutes the innumerable sacrifices rendered by law enforcement agencies and the nation’s unbreakable resolve against terrorism.

— Thumbnail image by ISPR