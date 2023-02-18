PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators' Martin Guptill scores first 100 of PSL 2023

Opener Martin Guptill photographed during the sixth PSL match on February 18, 2023. — Twitter/@bilalhanjra87

Opener Martin Guptill scored the first ton of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) during the sixth match of the ongoing season.

In the thrilling match being played at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi, Guptill smacked pacer Andrew Tye for 30 runs in the 19th over of the innings to reach his century.



The New Zealand cricketer scored a total of 117 runs in 67 balls, with the help of 12 fours and five sixes, and was dismissed on the final ball of the innings.

Taking to Twitter, the PSL T20 official account said: “Some fine work from the Karachi Kings’ bowlers put a halt to the runs until Martin Guptill walked in for the Gladiators. Now team Quetta have a good score on the board and innings full of possibilities.”

Guptill, who has played 47 Tests, 198 ODIs and 122 T20Is over the course of his international career, looked in great touch and smashed the ball to all parts of the ground.

The right-hander took his time to get going but unleashed at the backend of the innings to help his side post a competitive total on the board.

Guptill was roped in by the Gladiators in the supplementary category during the PSL Draft in December 2022.

Netizens and fans of the cricketer were thrilled at his performance and congratulations poured in.

One user said: “Absolutely sensational from Martin Guptill, who hits the first hundred of PSL 2023. He smashed 30 runs off the 19th over from Andrew Tye.”

Another user tweeted: “Others hoped that his performance would help the Gladiators win the match. Martin Guptill today. 117 [runs]. First 41 balls — 44 runs. Next 26 balls — 73 runs. Quetta Gladiators are back in this BIG time!”



