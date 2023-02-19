Karachi Police Office attack case registered against attackers, facilitators

Pakistani army soldiers stand guard outside the Karachi Police Office compound on February 18, 2023. — AFP

FIR registered on Saddar Police Station SHO's complaint.

FIR includes provisions of terrorism, attempted murder.

Search for terrorists' families launched.

KARACHI: A case has been registered against the three slain terrorists, their facilitators and the escaped assailants at the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department's (CTD) police station for attack on the office of the Karachi police chief.

Three terrorists were killed and four people, including two policemen and a Sindh Rangers sub-inspector, embraced martyrdom in the nerve-racking operation that lasted for nearly four hours on Friday evening.

18 other people, including police and rangers personnel, were also injured in the terror attack.

The case has been registered on the complaint of the station house officer (SHO) of Saddar police station. Provisions including terrorism and attempted murder, and sections three and four of the Explosives Act 1884 have been included in the first information report (FIR).

As per the FIR, the attack was reported at 7:15pm through a wireless phone. The SHO said that he reached the building at 7:20pm and called for police personnel.

An operation was planned against the terrorists under Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Irfan Baloch's leadership, stated the FIR. It added that three terrorists were involved in the attack.



One of the terrorists was killed in retaliatory action on the fourth floor, and one on the third floor of the building. Meanwhile, one of them blew himself up on the third floor.

"The two terrorists who were killed in retaliatory action were wearing suicide vests," said the FIR, adding that the body parts of the terrorists who exploded himself have been recovered.

The police said that the case was filed on February 18 at 4:30pm.

The FIR added that the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) took responsibility for the attack on social media.

"The terrorists entered the premises by cutting the barbed wire attached to the rear wall of the family quarters built near the police line," it said. The three terrorists reached the Saddar police line in a car which has been taken into custody, it added.

It further said that two more terrorists came on a motorcycle and pointed out the KPO to the terrorists travelling in a car. "Five hand grenades and two suicide vests were retrieved from the terrorists which were defused," it stated.

Search initiated for slain terrorists' families

Meanwhile, the sources within the police said that a search operation was launched to trace the families of two of the slain terrorists.

Terrorist Zala Noor and suicide bomber Majeed Nizami belonged to Datta Khel of North Waziristan while the third one identified as Kifayatullah belonged to Lakki Marwat, said the sources.

Two of the terrorists have been identified and both of them held the status of an internally displaced person (IDP).