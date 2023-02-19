 
Hugh Jackman explains he does not hate royal family

Hugh Jackman, who predicted that Australia will break with the British Royal Family and become a Republic, has explained what he feels about King Charles and late Queen Elizabeth II.

The American actor, whose parents are both British by birth, told the BBC he remembers being a child celebrating royal events such as the 1981 wedding of Prince Charles to Lady Diana Spencer.

The actor said “We had Champagne… there was no bunting at our house but if my dad could have found it there would have been.”

The X Men star has told the BBC that "Australia Will Ditch British Monarchy And Become A Republic – Inevitable” and the move would be a "natural part of evolution."

Clearing his position Hugh Jackman said that he had “no ill will” to any members of the British Royal Family, adding that he had met the late Queen Elizabeth on several occasions as well her son, now King Charles. I see and feel a real genuine desire to be of service to the public.” 

