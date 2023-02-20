 
pakistan
Monday Feb 20 2023
By
Shahid Hussain

PTI Chairman Imran Khan likely to appear in LHC today

By
Shahid Hussain

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. — AFP/File
  • Lawyer says request to bring Imran Khan's car in LHC premises rejected.
  • LHC had summoned Khan after it found different signatures on documents
  • Khan had approached LHC for seeking bail in a terror case.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is likely to appear before the Lahore High Court (LHC) today (Monday) on the notice taken by the bench of different signatures on his affidavit and power of attorney.

The PTI chief was summoned by the court when it had convened last week and noticed the discrepancy in the documents.

The former prime minister was summoned by the court last week as well when he approached LHC to seek bail in a terror case registered against him over alleged vandalism during the protests in Islamabad against his disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). However, he was unwilling to appear due to security concerns.

Khan’s lawyer in the case Azhar Siddique told the media that they were not granted permission to bring the former prime minister’s car in the court premises.

The lawyer said PTI leader Senator Shibli Faraz had approached the LHC administration for the approval. He added that the legal team would consult the PTI chief after his request was rejected.

LHC orders Khan to appear before it on Feb 20

Last week, Khan had moved the high court after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad cancelled his bail over non-appearance.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh had directed the PTI chief to appear in person in the case but he failed to do so despite multiple adjournments during the case.

During the course of the hearing, Khan’s lawyer Siddique asked the court that he will be withdrawing the petition.

But Justice Sheikh rejected the request as he had noticed that there are different signs of Khan on the affidavit and power of attorney.

The judge then took notice of the different signatures and adjourned the hearing briefly.

When the court reconvened Khan’s lawyer asked for further time. At this, the court adjourned the hearing till February 20 (today).

