Weekly overview of new, upcoming WhatsApp updates, features

A 3D-printed WhatsApp logo and keyboard buttons are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. — Reuters

Meta-owned WhatsApp keeps improving user experience by introducing new updates and features to the application for all its versions — android, iOS, and desktop.

If you missed out on the latest updates and features being introduced to the instant messaging app, this is the time to catch up.

Some of the features are still under development and not yet available to all testers or they may gradually roll out to users in the coming weeks while some are available to the beta testers.

If you are unable to use a certain feature, you need to for a future update of the app to access it.

Here is a wrap-up of the updates and new features.

Kept messages

WhatsApp announced that it's releasing a kept messages section within the chat information. This feature allows users to keep messages from disappearing so that they can stay in the chat for everyone to see.

It will be available in the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.23.4.10 update.

Official changelog

The messaging app has released an official changelog within the Play Store that has features available for users on Android.

These features include document captions, longer group subjects and descriptions, avatars, and the ability to share up to 100 media within your conversations.

Avatar

In another new update, WhatsApp announced that it is revamping the avatar sticker pack by introducing more stickers for the iOs and Android versions of the app.

The new update has brought "more depth and personality by redesigning and replacing some stickers to enhance their visual appeal and ensure that they reflect the diverse range of emotions and expressions that users wish to convey".

Picture-in-picture mode

The messaging app has introduced the picture-in-picture mode for video calls for the iOs users through the 23.3.77 update available on the App Store.

This new feature will allow users to multitask during a WhatsApp call without their video being paused.

Presentation sheet

WhatsApp has also introduced a presentation sheet that allows users to share files up to 2GB in size. This is available in the future iOS 23.3.0.76 update.

Business communities

The app is bringing communities to the WhatsApp Business app in a future update, making it easier to manage related groups together.

This will be available on WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.23.4.14 update. It allows businesses to create, manage, and use communities.

Attachment sharing option

WhatsApp has also brought a new feature for the Windows version by bringing a new attachment-sharing option. This will allow users to share images and videos from the file explorer quickly.