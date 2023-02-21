PSL 2023: Gladiators to miss Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lankan cricketer Wanindu Hasaranga. AFP/File

Karachi: Experienced Sri Lankan cricketer Wanindu Hasaranga is set to miss the 8th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to the non-issuance of NOC from his home board.

Hasaranga was drafted by Quetta Gladiators for PSL 2023 in the platinum category and the franchise was expecting his arrival by Monday.

However, the 25-year-old could not get the required NOC from Sri Lanka Cricket to travel to Pakistan and participate in the league.

He is currently busy playing first-class cricket in Sri Lanka.

An official of Gladiators confirmed to Geo News that they are aware of Hasaranga’s unavailability and are exploring various options, including a replacement player.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) source said that they have updated the franchise on the matter but was hoping the situation would be changed but it seems unlikely now that the Sri Lankan player will be able to make it to the PSL.

Prior to Hasaranga, Sri Lanka Cricket had also refused NOC to Kusal Mendis who was drafted by Lahore Qalandars. Lahore Qalandars had then opted for Shai Hope as a replacement for Kusal.

However, Bhanuka Rajapaks was permitted to participate in the league, and he is currently in Pakistan playing for Peshawar Zalmi.