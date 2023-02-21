PSL 2023: Afghan spinner Rashid Khan joins Lahore Qalandars

Afghanistan's leg spinner Rashid Khan. — Instagram/@lahoreqalandars

Afghanistan's leg spinner Rashid Khan arrived in Pakistan late on Tuesday to take part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) eighth edition.

According to sources, Khan arrived in Pakistan via Dubai late Monday night.

Lahore Qalandars, on its official Twitter handle, welcomed Afghanistan's cricketer saying "Khush Amdeed' (welcome).

England's Sam Billings was playing for Lahore as a replacement for Khan after defending champions Qalandars roped him in for the PSL 2023 in an online Replacement Draft.



Billings had written on Twitter that he is delighted to join the Qalandars family saying: "So happy to join the Lahore Qalandars family! Can't wait to play in Pakistan for the first time."

The 24-year-old spinner would be participating in the face-off between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators which would be played in Karachi today.

The leg-spinner was unable to ensure his participation due to the responsibilities at home.