PSL 2023 schedule: Here are the key takeaways

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Friday released the schedule of the eighth edition of the board’s marque event starting February 13.
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will conclude on March 19 in Lahore after 34 matches played at four stadiums in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan.
Highlights of PSL 2023
PSL opening ceremony will be held in Multan on 13 February prior to the tournament opener between 2021 winners Multan Sultans and defending champions Lahore Qalandars
PSL 2023 closing ceremony and final will be held on March 19 in Lahore
Lahore Qalandars will attempt to become the first side to win back-to-back titles
Islamabad United will aim to become the most successful side by lifting the trophy thrice
Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will play five home matches each, one against each side
Rawalpindi will stage 11 fixtures, Karachi and Lahore will host nine matches each, Multan will have five home games
Rawalpindi will host the only double-header on 7 March when Peshawar Zalmi will play Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will take on Multan Sultans
More than 36 foreign players representing 10 T20I playing countries will be in action in the 34-day, 34-match tournament
T20 World Cup winners Adil Rashid and Matthew Wade, along with Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jimmy Neesham and Tabraiz Shamsi will make their debuts
No.1 ranked Babar Azam will lead 2017 winners Peshawar Zalmi for the first time; Imad Wasim will skipper 2020 winners Karachi Kings; Shadab Khan will captain two-time champions Islamabad United; Shaheen Shah Afridi will captain Lahore Qalandars; Mohammad Rizwan will skipper Multan Sultans and Sarfaraz Ahmed will captain 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators
Shoaib Malik will return to Karachi Kings after six years
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan will be back for Lahore Qalandars
Alex Hales will represent Islamabad United
Tim David will appear for Multan Sultans
Jason Roy will be in action for Quetta Gladiators while Bhanuka Rajapaksa will feature for Peshawar Zalmi
Schedule of matches (afternoon matches will start at 2pm; evening matches in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi will start at 7pm. Evening matches in Multan will begin at 6pm except for the tournament opener, which will commence at 8pm)