PSL 2023 schedule: Here are the key takeaways

Chair of PCB Management Committee Najam Sethi addresses a press conference in Lahore on January 20, 2023. — YouTube/PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Friday released the schedule of the eighth edition of the board’s marque event starting February 13.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will conclude on March 19 in Lahore after 34 matches played at four stadiums in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan.

Highlights of PSL 2023