 
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 21 2023
By
Web Desk

'Money Heist' star Miguel Herran arrives Delhi, poses with fans at airport

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 21, 2023

Miguel Herran plays Rio in Money Heist
Miguel Herran plays 'Rio' in 'Money Heist'

Spanish show Money Heist’s actor Miguel Herran also known as Rio has been spotted arriving Delhi; actor poses with fans at the airport.

The actor wore casual clothes and clicked pictures with his Indian fans. Nobody knows the reason behind his visit to Indian. But according to some reports, the Spanish star is in the country due to some work commitments.

Netizens are giving hilarious reactions on his arrival in India. They are reacting keeping in mind the plot of his famous show Money Heist that concerns looting of banks and gold reserves.

One of them wrote: “Ab inki nazat SBI pe hai” while another wrote: “Welcome to state bank.”

The crime-suspense became the most-watched series of Netflix. Almost all the character from the show became famous. The most hit characters from the show were the Professor, Tokyo, Nairobi, Rio and Berlin.

Money Heist aka La Casa de Papel is a five-part series featuring; Alvaro Morte, Pedro Alonso, Ursula Corbero, Esther Acebo, Jaime Lorente, Miguel Herran, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Peric, Itziar Ituno, Hovik Keuchkerian, and Najwa Nimri. It premiered on Netflix in 2021, reports IndiaToday.

