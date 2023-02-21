 
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 21 2023
By
Azaz Syed

Russia-Ukraine war impacting Pakistan: EU envoy

By
Azaz Syed

Tuesday Feb 21, 2023

European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Riina Kionka speaks to Geo News in Islamabad on February 21, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Geo News
European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Riina Kionka speaks to Geo News in Islamabad on February 21, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Geo News

ISLAMABAD: European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Riina Kionka said Tuesday that the Russia-Ukraine war has affected the entire developing world, including Pakistan — in terms of fuel prices and inflation.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, Dr Kionka was of the opinion it is a very difficult situation for a country like Pakistan because the war is not only affecting Europe but reverberating around the rest of the developing world, including Pakistan — in terms of burgeoning fuel costs and inflation.

Followed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine war has caused the supply of wheat to run short consequently pushing the cost of wheat to increase. It also led to burgeoning fuel prices — which Pakistan pays dearly.

"Pakistan imported 39% of its wheat from Ukraine prior to the war," she noted.

She added it is obvious that it would reverberate in Pakistan, urging that "Pakistan needs to find alternative ways for its wheat supplies."

The envoy also highlighted the role of the EU in the war by saying "even after a year of the ongoing war in Ukraine, the position of the EU is clear on the matter".

The envoy said: "EU, at the early stages of the war, provided some $50 billion to Ukraine in support from which $12 billion were directly for military assistance."

On the ways to curb the Russian war investment, she was of the view that "the EU has issued 10 packages of sanctions against Russia so that the Russian war financing could be halted, further highlighting "the EU remained united in supporting Ukraine so that it can achieve its final aim of driving Russia out of its soil."

More From Pakistan:

NAB summons Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

NAB summons Imran Khan in Toshakhana case
ECP to consult AGP after President Alvi’s unilateral announcement of election date

ECP to consult AGP after President Alvi’s unilateral announcement of election date
New opposition leader should be appointed before NAB chief selection: PTI

New opposition leader should be appointed before NAB chief selection: PTI
Two Levies men martyred as terrorists storm Mastung check post

Two Levies men martyred as terrorists storm Mastung check post

Court withdraws Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's arrest warrant in LNG case

Court withdraws Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's arrest warrant in LNG case
Aftab Sultan refuses to ‘toe the line', resigns as NAB chairman

Aftab Sultan refuses to ‘toe the line', resigns as NAB chairman
PM Shehbaz discusses Arshad Sharif's murder with Kenyan president

PM Shehbaz discusses Arshad Sharif's murder with Kenyan president

Imran Khan's indictment deferred again in Toshakhana case

Imran Khan's indictment deferred again in Toshakhana case
PTI leaders move Supreme Court for Punjab, KP elections

PTI leaders move Supreme Court for Punjab, KP elections
Afghan forces injure Pakistani soldier at Torkham border

Afghan forces injure Pakistani soldier at Torkham border
Sindh govt to launch crackdown on unregistered vehicles from Feb 28

Sindh govt to launch crackdown on unregistered vehicles from Feb 28
Imran Khan slammed in Senate for 'supporting Taliban'

Imran Khan slammed in Senate for 'supporting Taliban'