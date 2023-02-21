 
sports
PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators win toss and put Lahore Qalandars to bat

Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and opted to bowl against Lahore Qalandars in the 10th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Both Gladiators and Qalandars will look to keep pace with leading teams, as they are both currently languishing at the bottom of the points table, with Quetta in the fifth place and defending champions Lahore in the sixth spot.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naveen ul Haq, Umar Akmal, Will Smeed, Naseem Shah, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez, Umaid Asif, Muhammad Zahid, Abdul Bangalzai, Aimal Khan, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius (partial replacement for Odean Smith), Will Jacks (partial replacement for Jason Roy), Nuwan Thushara (partial replacement for Naveen ul Haq)

Lahore Qalandars: Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique, Shane Dadswell, Kamran Ghulam, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, Dilbar Hussain, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ahmed Danlyal, Shawaiz Irfan, Jordan Cox, Jalat Khan, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (partial replacement for Rashid Khan) and Shai Hope.

More to follow...

