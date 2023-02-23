Stunning images show 'rare alignment of Venus and Jupiter'

Images shows the moon, Venus, and Jupiter in rare conjunction. Twitter/@peachastro

The three brightest objects in the night sky met up early on Wednesday, amusing many worldwide as the alignment of Venus and Jupiter with the moon became obvious, reported Space.com.

People from all over the globe took pictures of the alignment of the planets and filled Twitter with images of Jupiter. Space.com reported that the moon first visited Venus, the second planet from the sun and then moved close to the solar system's largest planet, the gas giant Jupiter.

"On February 22, 2023, soon after sunset, the moon, Venus, and Jupiter will be in the same spot of the sky, within eight degrees, offering an outstanding show," Gianluca Masi, who heads The Virtual Telescope Project, had written in a statement.

"The Virtual Telescope Project is ready to share the vision with you, with those cosmic gems hanging above the legendary skyline of Rome, the Eternal City."

For passionate skywatchers who were not able to witness the stunning incident, they can still catch the alignment of moon and planets today.

The distance between the two planets appeared to be around "three fists." By February 20, there were nine degrees or so between the two planets. The difference will have shrunk to 2.3 degrees by February 27.

On March 1st, the planets will be just 0.52 degrees apart at their closest. Venus will be blazing at magnitude -4.0 and Jupiter will be visible at magnitude -2.1.

Thanks to the digital era, no one really misses anything. A time-lapse by People's Daily shows the stunning celestial event.

Excited netizens flooded Twitter, sharing their enthusiasm and astonishment with the rest of the world.



