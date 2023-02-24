PSL 2023: 'Followed Babar's advice in today's game,' says IU's Gurbaz

Islamabad United batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz talking to media on February 23, 2023.— screengrab/[email protected]

KARACHI: Islamabad United’s (IU) batter Rehmanullah Gurbaz said Thursday that he had a chat with Pakistan and Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam before their PSL game.

Gurbaz, who scored 62 off 31 balls, said he focused on how Babar batted in the first inning and applied what the Pakistan skipper advised him ahead of the game.

Talking to the press after the game, Gurbaz said: “As a cricketer, you have to learn every day, every time, and in every league." The Afghanistani batter added that he talked to Babar Azam before the match and asked him what his mindset is before the game.

“Earlier, I was trying to hit every ball but today I saw Babar Azam’s batting as well when he was in. I was just focused on that how can he strike and how he hits the boundaries,” the Afghanistan cricketer said.

Rehman added that he was usually aggressive and would try to hit every ball but Babar suggested he respect the good deliveries and score on bad balls.

“Today, the one thing that I changed in my batting was that I also focused on some strike rotation. Earlier, I was trying to hit too hard and take some advantage from the circle but today my focus was also in some good cricket shots," said Guzbaz.

Replying to a question, Gurbaz said that the quality of cricket in PSL is also a little bit different from other leagues because of the bowling quality it has to offer.

He added that playing in PSL would help him as Afghanistan plays with Pakistan after the conclusion of the series.

IU beat PZ convincingly by six wickets with 37 balls remaining. In response to PZ's 156 in 20 overs, IU achieved the target in 14.5 overs.