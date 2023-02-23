PSL 2023: Jason Roy confident of Quetta's comeback despite losses

Quetta Gladiators' Jason Roy. — PSL/File

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators' Jason Roy is confident that his side will bounce back in the tournament despite three defeats in four games.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, the England batsman said that he has faith in his ability to help the team win games.

Quetta have beaten only Karachi Kings so far in the tournament and were beaten by Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, and Lahore Qalandars.

“We've got to train as hard as possible, we got to do everything we can off the field and then forget about the past, we got to look forward to the future,” he said.

“Boys are happy. You know, we've got good support staff. Everyone's trying to stay as positive as possible. There's a bit of illness flying around as well. There are a few boys that aren't feeling too well which isn't ideal. But as I said, we've got to just look forward,” the top-order batsman added.

Quetta will now play Islamabad United on Friday and Roy is hopeful for a good show by his side but added that players need to do what it takes to improve.

“Individually we know where we need to improve as bowlers, as batsmen, as fielders, it's an all-round package, we've let ourselves down in every department, not just bowling or batting or fielding. So, individually we've got to go back to our room, look in the mirror and get better individually. And that will help us succeed as a team,” he mentioned.

Talking about his own form, Roy said that he is always confident and has faith in his ability to go and help his team win some games.

“Unfortunately, we've been on the losing side of too many. So, time to turn it around,” Roy said.

He praised the standard of the Pakistan Super League and spoke highly of young fast bowler Ehsanullah who is playing for Multan Sultans.

“The standard is obviously very, very good. I'm not going to be able to rank them because everywhere you go, they are very different. Playing cricket in the subcontinent is incredibly special. I think, for me coming here, the support you get and the love of the game are absolutely amazing, it poses very different kinds of experiences. It's a thoroughly enjoyable tournament to play because cricket is at a very high standard. And the crowds are always amazing,” he said about PSL.

“The standout for me has been the young guy from Multan, the fast bowler, he is bowling extremely well, he's emerging and he's an extremely good talent.”

“We've got two in our ranks, Hasnain and Nassim who feel like they've been around for a long time now and they're still very, very young. So very special futures ahead of a lot of young players in this tournament,” he concluded.