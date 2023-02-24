 
pakistan
Friday Feb 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Green Line bus crashes in Karachi to save wandering child

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 24, 2023

A screengrab shows a green line bus standing off the track. — Geo News
A screengrab shows a green line bus standing off the track. — Geo News

KARACHI: A Green Line bus in Karachi was damaged on Friday after it crashed into a footpath in order to save a child that had wandered on its track.

The bus crashed into the grille while saving the child in the accident that took place at Karachi’s Nagan Chowrangi. 

The front of the bus was completely destroyed while several passengers broke out from the bus windows, according to the rescuers at the scene.

The accident injured the driver and several women travelling on the bus. It also disrupted the flow of traffic under the Nagan Chowrangi flyover.

The Green Line Bus project in Karachi was announced in July 2014. On February 26, 2016, the foundation stone of the 17.8 km long track from Surjani to Guru Mandir was laid. Each bus has a capacity of 200 to 250 passengers

The Green Line bus service comprises hybrid buses that ply a route of 22 kilometres from Surjani to the Municipal Park near Jama Cloth market with, 23 stations located on each km.

The project was inaugurated by former prime minister Imran Khan on December 10, 2021, and the service started limited operations for citizens on December 25, 2021.

Passengers can avail the facility from 11 stations built in Surjani, Abdullah Chowk, Do Minute Chowrangi, Power House, Nagan Chowrangi, Jumma Bazar, Haideri, Board Office, Nazimabad Number One, Sanitary Market and Numaish.

More From Pakistan:

PM Shehbaz to chair National Apex Committee meeting today

PM Shehbaz to chair National Apex Committee meeting today
US transfers two Guantanamo Bay detainees to Pakistan

US transfers two Guantanamo Bay detainees to Pakistan
PML-N does not expect justice from two SC judges: PM Shehbaz

PML-N does not expect justice from two SC judges: PM Shehbaz
Torkham border remains closed despite talks with Afghan Taliban

Torkham border remains closed despite talks with Afghan Taliban
Russia expresses interest in hydro-power projects in Pakistan

Russia expresses interest in hydro-power projects in Pakistan
US ties vital for Pakistan's economic stability: Ned Price

US ties vital for Pakistan's economic stability: Ned Price
Supreme Court resumes hearing of Punjab, KP election date case

Supreme Court resumes hearing of Punjab, KP election date case
Govt not to tolerate pressure over Barkhan incident inquiry: CM Bizenjo

Govt not to tolerate pressure over Barkhan incident inquiry: CM Bizenjo
PTI 'Jail Bharo' campaign ends with no arrests in Peshawar

PTI 'Jail Bharo' campaign ends with no arrests in Peshawar
Judiciary being blackmailed to stop elections from happening: Imran Khan

Judiciary being blackmailed to stop elections from happening: Imran Khan
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to jointly address terror threats

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to jointly address terror threats
Security forces shoot dead eight terrorists in Balochistan operation

Security forces shoot dead eight terrorists in Balochistan operation