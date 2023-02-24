Green Line bus crashes in Karachi to save wandering child

A screengrab shows a green line bus standing off the track. — Geo News

KARACHI: A Green Line bus in Karachi was damaged on Friday after it crashed into a footpath in order to save a child that had wandered on its track.

The bus crashed into the grille while saving the child in the accident that took place at Karachi’s Nagan Chowrangi.

The front of the bus was completely destroyed while several passengers broke out from the bus windows, according to the rescuers at the scene.

The accident injured the driver and several women travelling on the bus. It also disrupted the flow of traffic under the Nagan Chowrangi flyover.

The Green Line Bus project in Karachi was announced in July 2014. On February 26, 2016, the foundation stone of the 17.8 km long track from Surjani to Guru Mandir was laid. Each bus has a capacity of 200 to 250 passengers



The Green Line bus service comprises hybrid buses that ply a route of 22 kilometres from Surjani to the Municipal Park near Jama Cloth market with, 23 stations located on each km.

The project was inaugurated by former prime minister Imran Khan on December 10, 2021, and the service started limited operations for citizens on December 25, 2021.



Passengers can avail the facility from 11 stations built in Surjani, Abdullah Chowk, Do Minute Chowrangi, Power House, Nagan Chowrangi, Jumma Bazar, Haideri, Board Office, Nazimabad Number One, Sanitary Market and Numaish.