Which new update is WhatsApp working on?

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo and keyboard buttons are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. — Reuters

Meta-owned WhatsApp cares about its users' safety and keeps introducing new features and updates to make usage more secure and convenient.

The messaging app has brought another update for its users if they are bothered by something inappropriate or something that goes against WhatsApp's terms on a status update, WaBetaInfo reported Friday.

The messaging app will allow users to report any status update through this app. WhatsApp has submitted a new update through the TestFlight beta Program, bringing the version up to 23.4.0.74.

This new update is being released for some beta testers as of now and will be rolled out to more users in the next upcoming updates.

This feature will allow users to report "unwanted status updates that may violate the company’s terms of service, in addition to the already available feature to report messages."



The feature is being rolled out for iOS beta users.

Users can access this feature by opening a status update and then viewing the options. If you see the option to "report" a status, then this means that this feature is available on your device.

Once you report a status update, this will be sent to the moderation team.

—WaBetaInfo

As WhatsApp cares for the security and privacy of its users, this update will be end-to-end encrypted. This ensures that "messages, media, location sharing, calls, and status updates are all protected by end-to-end encryption on all devices."

This feature, which is not uncommon, is important as it plays a role in maintaining the messaging app safe and secure for all users.

This new update will be rolled out to more users over the coming days.