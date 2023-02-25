Azam Khan dedicates match-winning performance to father Moin Khan

Azam Khan guided Islamabad United to thump Quetta Gladiators in 13th match of the PSL on February 24, 2023. Twitter/IsbUnited

Cricketer pays tribute to his father, former international cricketer.

Says father praised him after match-winning master blaster knock.

Khan heaped 97 off 42 balls, piling up tournament's biggest total.

Azam Khan, a player for Islamabad United, paid tribute to his father as his "biggest inspiration", saying he had always supported him to perform well, even when faced with challenging circumstances. Khan said that he felt confident about his game as he had played cricket on a global scale.

The 24-year-old player, the son of former international cricketer Moin Khan, gained widespread attention with his explosive performance in the 13th game of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) against the Quetta Gladiators on Friday.

Following this impressive batting display, Khan, speaking to the media, said that his father, who also happens to be the head coach of the Gladiators, praised him.

"When I met him after the match, he praised my innings and asked me to continue performing well," disclosed the hard-hitting batter.

"My father is my biggest inspiration. He made me mentally so strong and always backed me to perform well despite all the odds," he said.

"He told me about the criticism and helped me fight against it. I hope I will keep making him proud."

Azam hit a blistering innings of 97 runs off just 42 balls against the Gladiators, who lost their fourth game out of five. He hit nine boundaries and eight maximums.

With an impressive strike rate of 230.95, the right-handed batsman helped United pile up 92 runs in the last five overs as the team came up with the tournament's biggest score of 220-6.

"Strike-rate matters a lot in T20 cricket. It's my style of play and I really enjoy it," said Khan. "At the position where I bat, you get very limited time to set. As such, you have to be ready for hitting the ball hard," he added.

Azam said he believed in mindset instead of technique. However, he added, he has to practise a lot for new shots.

The young batter dedicated his match-winning knock to his father and mother who watched the match in the stadium. "I feel myself under a lot of pressure when my mother and father come to view the match," he said.

Khan, who represented Pakistan in three T20 Internationals, said he was fit enough to represent the country again.

"I try to capitalise on every opportunity I get. My fitness is alright and I am ready to play for Pakistan whenever given the opportunity," he concluded.