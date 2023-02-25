PSL 2023: Babar Azam determined to clinch PSL trophy

Peshawar Zalmi captain photographed during the second match of the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League played at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on February 14, 2023. — PSL

Peshawar Zalmi's captain Babar Azam has said that he aims to “do his best” to clinch the coveted Pakistan Super League (PSL) Supernova trophy.

“We will try to play good cricket,” Babar said speaking at a press conference on Saturday in Lahore. “We won't focus on the previous matches but work on our shortcomings. It's every player's dream to win the PSL, and if we do our best, we will clinch the trophy."

When asked where his positivity comes from, despite being criticised by people irrespective of his performance, he said: "You should always be positive but don't be overconfident. I try to remain humble as I know where I have come from. I meet everyone with a smile."

Zalmi will meet Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars in their next match at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Asked about the face-off with Shaheen, the batter said: "Whenever I play against Shaheen and Lahore Qalandars, I try to give my best. Everyone knows he is one of the best bowlers in Pakistan, and day by day, he is improving. It's challenging to play against him, but you get confident that you are playing the best bowler. You get to see competition between us."

Babar, who is the captain of the Pakistan national team, said it's different to captain a franchise team as compared to the national team because you have to manage and take along foreign players in league cricket.

The star batter also shed light on the performing youngsters in the ongoing PSL and said it's a golden opportunity for them.

"This is an opportunity to learn as you share the dressing room with different players. The more cricket they play, the more they get polished and will come out on top," he said.

Babar opens the batting with Mohammad Rizwan in the national side, while young aggressive batter Mohammad Haris is his opening partner in Peshawar Zalmi.

About the difference between his two partners, Babar stated: "I enjoy with every player. You have to enjoy but perform too and play according to the requirements of the situation. There are times that I struggle so Rizwan steps up and vice versa. Our opening stand is good.

"Haris is a youngster and has a different style. He tries to dominate the opponent and the way he is giving us a favourable start is great. But he needs improvement as he gets out at 40 and we are trying to guide him and I hope there will be good results," he said.

It must be noted that Zalmi currently stand at the fourth spot on the points table.