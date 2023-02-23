 
PSL 2023: Youngster Saim Ayub 'learning a lot under Babar, Sammy'

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi's left-handed batter Saim Ayub said Wednesday that he is learning a lot under skipper Babar Azam and head coach Darren Sammy, adding that he wants to become a match-winning player for his side in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In an interview with Geo News, The young batter said: "My goal is to become a match-winning player for my team. I will try to score maximum runs and win matches for the team."

Saim said that as a youngster whenever he has queries about what to do in a scenario, he always gets help from the seniors. He added that whatever he has learnt from the Peshawar Zalmi camp and the three games he has played, he would apply it in the upcoming games.

Talking about Babar's influence on his growth, Saim said that he is very helpful towards youngsters.

On a question about brightening his prospects for a call up to the national team on back on strong PSL performance, Saim said: "Playing for the Pakistan team is everyone's dream, mine too. Currently, my focus is the PSL, I am not thinking beyond that. I am following the process, I will play when I get a chance."

With a quickfire fifty in Peshawar Zalmi's clash with Multan Sultans on February 17, Saim caught the eye of cricket enthusiasts of the country. The left-handed batter scored 53 runs off 37 balls with some brilliant and innovative stroke play.

Peshawar Zalmi has won two of their three games and will be aiming to secure their third when they take on Islamabad United in their fourth match at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi today.

