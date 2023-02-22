PSL 2023: What are Zalmi, United doing in Karachi before match?

Peshawar Zalmi photographed with cancer patients at the Indus Hospital in Karachi on February 22, 2023. — Twitter/@FoundationZalmi

Amid the thrilling matches of the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United have been staying busy in off-field activities during their stay at Karachi ahead of their match on Thursday (tomorrow).

Zalmi on Wednesday met cancer patients at the Indus Hospital, spreading hope and joy among the patients, most of whom were children.

The Zalmi Foundation, an initiative of Peshawar Zalmi, took to Twitter and shared pictures of players posing with the young patients and signing souvenirs.

"Beyond the boundaries of the cricket field, Peshawar Zalmi proves to be true champions by spreading hope and joy among cancer patients at Indus Hospital. Witnessing their unwavering spirit and determination to fight inspires us all," the foundation wrote.

During the visit, the children presented gifts to the players and received autographs, signed shirts, and signed bats from the players in return. Pictures from the event show the children beaming delightedly at the camera as they pose with Zalmi players.

Following the event, Babar Azam also took to the micro-blogging site and said he was delighted to meet the “young superheroes”.

"Always a delightful experience meeting the young superheroes. All kids need is a little help, a little hope, and someone who believes in them," he wrote.

The batter also requested to pray for another "young warrior", Hammad Khan, whom Babar met earlier. The cancer patient had died after battling cancer, recently.

United’s day out

Meanwhile, Islamabad United have been busy visiting Karachi’s much-loved beaches. United went on a picnic to relax ahead of their game.

The team management of Islamabad had organised a picnic today to give rest from continuous cricket. Players had fun and took part in horse and camel riding.



