Sunday Feb 26 2023
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans opt to field first against Karachi Kings

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Karachi Kings Captain Imad Wasim (left) and Multan Sultans Captain Babar Azam during a toss. — PCB/File
Multan Sultans have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Karachi Kings in the 14th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) eighth edition at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Top-order batter Tayyab Tahir and South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi are making their debut for Karachi Kings.

Meanwhile, Sultans have brought in spinner Akeal Hosein and all-rounder Anwar Ali to replace Kieron Pollard and Mohammad Ilyas.

The Kings are currently placed in the fifth position in the points table and desperately need a win to stay in contention for the final four. They have only won one of their five matches so far.

Karachi's opponent Multan is currently at the top of the points table with four wins out of five matches.

Teams:

Karachi Kings: Matthew Wade(w), James Vince, Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim(c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Muhammad Musa, Tabraiz Shamsi and Akif Javed.

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Anwar Ali, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi and Ihsanullah.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

