Sunday Feb 26 2023
'The White Lotus' season 2 receives Best Drama Series honor at 2023 PGA awards

HBO’s comedy-drama anthology series The White Lotus season 2 won the Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television at the 2023 Producers Guild of America Awards on Saturday night.

The White Lotus second season - created by Mike White – has earned Golden Globe Awards for Best Limited or Anthology Series and Best Supporting Actress for Jennifer Coolidge up until now.

The White Lotus premiered first on July 11, 2021. Intended as a six-part limited series, the show's success led to HBO renewing it as an anthology series and for a second season.

Season 2 premiered on October 30, 2022. Moreover, in November 2022, the series was renewed for a third season.

Another HBO show Last Week Tonight with John Oliver won the guild’s expanded Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television category award.

The show has earned the nod for the eighth year in a row.

The 34th Producers Guild of America Awards honuored the best film and television producers of 2022 and was being held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on February 25, 2023. 

