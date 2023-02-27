 
pakistan
Monday Feb 27 2023
By
Ahmed Subhan

Amjad Shuaib, former army man, nabbed for incitement against institutions

By
Ahmed Subhan

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Lt. Gen. (Retd) Amjad Shoaib. Screengrab from a YouTube video
Lt. Gen. (Retd) Amjad Shoaib. Screengrab from a YouTube video

Lieutenant General (retired) Amjad Shuaib was detained by the Islamabad police in a pre-dawn action on Monday on charges of inciting the public against national institutions, Geo News reported.

Sources said that officers from the Ramna police station apprehended him at his residence in the federal capital.

Sources said that a First Information Report (FIR) was filed last evening against the former army officer at the Ramna police station following his television interview. 

The FIR, numbered 150, was filed with Magistrate Awais Khan as the complainant, according to the sources. 

Police sources have revealed that the FIR was registered under sections 153A and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, Shuaib incited people to revolt against institutions during his television interview. Currently, he is in police custody at the lockup of the police station. Police will produce before a local court this morning and seek his remand.

The former military officer was previously summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to appear on September 7th after he made claims about a meeting between the Pakistani prime minister and an Israeli team. However, he failed to appear before the FIA's Cybercrimes Wing as asked.

Amjad Shuaib had made the statement alleging that the prime minister had met with an Israeli delegation during a visit to a Gulf country. 

More From Pakistan:

Private school system’s deputy director killed in Karachi

Private school system’s deputy director killed in Karachi
Beyond borders: Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno' trending globally

Beyond borders: Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno' trending globally

Pakistan flood affectees get shoes worth Rs38m from China

Pakistan flood affectees get shoes worth Rs38m from China
'Jail Bharo Tehreek': 70 PTI workers court arrest in Gujranwala

'Jail Bharo Tehreek': 70 PTI workers court arrest in Gujranwala
PTI leader denies corruption allegations made by ‘personal assistant’

PTI leader denies corruption allegations made by ‘personal assistant’
In a first, LHC Bar Association elects female secretary

In a first, LHC Bar Association elects female secretary
Five killed, 12 injured in Barkhan bike bomb blast: police

Five killed, 12 injured in Barkhan bike bomb blast: police
ACE Punjab seeks record of projects launched under Usman Buzdar, Parvez Elahi

ACE Punjab seeks record of projects launched under Usman Buzdar, Parvez Elahi
PTI retains National Assembly seat in Rajanpur by-election

PTI retains National Assembly seat in Rajanpur by-election

Torkham border crossing reopens for traffic after six-day hiatus

Torkham border crossing reopens for traffic after six-day hiatus
Abbasi slams establishment, calls for upholding Constitution

Abbasi slams establishment, calls for upholding Constitution
Bridging cultural divides, Bohra food festival tickles Karachi's taste buds

Bridging cultural divides, Bohra food festival tickles Karachi's taste buds