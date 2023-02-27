 
Camilla's grandchildren to attend coronation, Diana's brother plans to skip the event

The grandchildren of Queen Consort Camila will play a central role in King Charles's coronation alongside Prince George as heir to the throne, Daily Mail reported citing sources.

The publication reported that Camilla has indicated she wants her five grandchildren; Lola and Eliza, both 15, Freddy, 13, and twins Louis and Gus, also 13, to hold the canopy over her as she is anointed with holy oil on May 6.

According to Daily Mail, in the past, duchesses have performed the role, which is considered one of the most sacred parts of the ceremony.

A royal insider told The Times: 'The Queen Consort has said she does not want duchesses. She would like it to be her grandchildren.'

Meanwhile, it's still not clear whether King Charles grandchildren Archie and Lilibet would attend the coronation with their parents: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince William and Prince Harry's maternal uncle is not interested in attending the King Charles coronation which takes place in May.

Diana's younger brother Charles Spencer spoke about the upcoming ceremony while appearing on Monday's episode of the Off Air… with Jane and Fi podcast.

Asked will he be going to coronation, he said,"I wouldn't have thought so — I think it's only about 2,000 people going."

Answering another question, Spencer said, "I think of Diana every day, in a different context. Actually, the whole royal thing, I don't find it as interesting as a lot of people, you know? I just get on with my life," Charles said. "I look after what I have to look after at the estate, and I have a career, write books and such… People obviously assume that I care a lot about that side of things, but it's just a side part of my life."

