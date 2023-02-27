Are schools in Karachi closed?

A private school association says campuses will remain shut today. Online

There seems to be confusion within the Karachi over school closure as one private school body has called for a strike in protest against the killing of its official, while another has rejected the call.

On Sunday, the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation announced that schools in Karachi will remain closed on Monday in protest against the killing of Khalid Raza, a prominent figure in the private school sector.



Raza was the deputy director of a private school system and also the vice chairman of the Federation of Private Schools. He was was tragically shot dead in Karachi on Sunday.

Kashif Mirza, the president of All Pakistan Private Schools Federation, said that all private schools will remain closed today. He also demanded the government arrest the assassins of Raza.

However, the All Private Schools Management Association Sindh has said that all schools will remain open today, and academic activities will continue as scheduled.

The Education Department of Sindh also confirmed that no decision has been made to close the schools today.

Gun attack

Raza was shot dead in Gulistan-e-Jauhar's Block 7 by two armed assailants riding a motorcycle, according to residents. Police and rescue personnel rushed to the crime scene and shifted him to the hospital.

They further said that the suspects were seen multiple times in the area, adding that they had informed the police about them but the authorities turned a deaf ear to their complaints.

"The murder apparently was a result of some personal enmity as nothing was snatched from Raza by the armed attackers," Senior Superintendent of Police (East) Zubair Nazeer said, adding that they were further investigating the killing.