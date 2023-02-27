Banking court, ATC to bar irrelevant people during Imran Khan's appearance

Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan (C) arrives at the high court on February 20, 2023, to appear before the court for protective bail in two cases in Lahore. — AFP

Islamabad admin does not want a repeat of LHC hearing.

Administration conveyed PTI the measures being taken to avoid any incident.

Rangers could be called for security if required, say sources.

ISLAMABAD: After difficulties faced by the Lahore High Court (LHC) during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's appearance, the Islamabad administration decided on Sunday to bar irrelevant persons from entering the the Banking and anti-terrorism courts expected to hear the former prime minister's cases tomorrow (Tuesday), The News reported on Monday.

The sources privy to the development told the publication that the administration did not want a repeat of the LHC where two hundred people had blocked movement inside a small portion of the compound.



It caused great inconvenience to the litigants and the court. The sources said that the officials concerned are in-touch with the PTI so that the appearance before the court is peaceful.

The administration has conveyed to PTI people the directives of the federal government about the measures to be taken to avoid any unfortunate incident. A meeting of the senior officials will be held today (Monday) to discuss the arrangements regarding the appearance of the PTI chairman.

The administration has planned to make the best possible arrangements for the occasion as no one would be allowed to make rumpus on the day.

Islamabad Police have been entrusted with the responsibility to make security arrangements during and before the arrival of Imran in the vicinity of the courts.

The Rangers could be called for security if required, the sources said.

In another important development, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will submit in the court that Imran's medical examination should be carried out in any of the two major hospitals of the federal capital so that the nature of his wound and ailment could be determined by the doctors.

The FIA is contending that Imran has been receiving treatment from a cancer hospital for his wounds. He has been producing medical certificates for the cancer hospital which is incidentally founded by him and under his control.

It is understood that Imran would resist such medical examination on one or other pretext. The PTI has been keeping the schedule of Imran's movement, secret. It is because of security reasons or other fears, that couldn't be revealed. It is yet to be made clear whether he would be staying in Bani Gala Islamabad or whether he will move to Peshawar.