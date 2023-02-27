'3 idiots': Makers share Kareena Kapoor's look test pictures after 14 years

Kareena Kapoor tried out many looks to play the role of Pia in '3 idiots'

The makers of blockbuster film 3 idiots have finally dropped pictures of the Kareena Kapoor's look test.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films shared the pictures of her look test pictures for the film. The series of picture show Kareena in different looks. She looked simple in one picture, while she wore a saree in another. She also tested the bob cut look for the role of Pia.

Lastly, there is a picture of Bebo wearing a red helmet. That look made it to the final cut of the film.

Kareena look test created a buzz on social media. The fans are now picking up their favorite look. One of them called one look as the resemblance of Geet from Jab We Met.

In 3 idiots, Kapoor plays the love interest of Khan’s character. The film was a comedy-drama having a strong message. The movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in key roles.



On the work front, Kareena Kapoor’s last film Laal Singh Chaddha did not perform well at the box office. She is currently working on The Crew with Kriti Sanon and Tabu, reports IndiaToday.