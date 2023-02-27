 
pakistan
Monday Feb 27 2023
By
ZZZarmeen Zehra

Two soldiers martyred in N Waziristan terror attack

By
ZZZarmeen Zehra

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Pakistani soldiers look at a house which was destroyed during a military operation against Taliban militants, in the of town of Miranshah, North Waziristan July 9, 2014. — Reuters
  • Two terrorists killed and two apprehended by troops.
  • Weapons and ammunition also recovered.
  • ISPR says sanitisation of area being carried out.

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers were martyred after an intense exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists in North Waziristan's general area Spinwam on Sunday.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations Monday, the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location following which two terrorists were gunned down and two were apprehended.

"Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens," the military's media wing said.

Martyred soldiers included 25-year-old Sepoy lmran Ullah — a resident of District Bajaur — and 21-year-old Sepoy Afzal Khan, a resident of District Upper Dir.

The ISPR added that sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

"Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the statement read.

As Pakistan remains gripped by terrorism for the last few months, the country's civil and military leadership has resolved to stand united against terrorists.

The National Apex Committee — comprising the country's top military and political leadership — last Friday sought national consensus to root out militancy.

The recent attacks by terrorists in the country's rural and urban centres, claiming the lives of innocent Pakistanis and law enforcers, have triggered the security forces and LEAs to accelerate action against them.

