 
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
By
TDTech desk

How can you recover a deleted conversation on WhatsApp?

By
TDTech desk

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

A representational image showing people holding phones with WhatsApp logo on the screen. — Reuters/File
A representational image showing people holding phones with WhatsApp logo on the screen. — Reuters/File 

Meta-owned WhatsApp is the go-to app for many people as the app provides a smooth and easy-to-use experience to users. 

At times, users often face issues like accidentally deleting a WhatsApp conversation. But you don't have to be stressed anymore as it is possible to recover a deleted chat on WhatsApp, Mediarun Research reported. 

However, this is not as simple as one may think but it is not impossible either. 

The messaging app always backs up users' data automatically if they previously set it to do so. And in this way, you can retrieve the deleted conversation. 

Here is the method that will help you restore your WhatsApp chat

Restore from cloud backup

WhatsApp stores your saved data in the cloud of some server. If you are an Andriod user, then your data will move to Google Drive. Similarly, iPhone users can find their chats on iCloud. 

  • Go to your phone settings and find "Apps"
  • Go to WhatsApp and clear browsing data
  • Then uninstall and reinstall the application
  • In the process, select the option to restore the backup file.
  • Delete your app and re-download it

"This step-by-step may seem simple, but it is not. It starts at the same point as the previous tip. The WhatsApp Backs up your conversations automatically – if configured this way," said Mediarun Research.

What you need to do is restore the latest backup of your chats if you want to restore a deleted conversation. However, once you restore the conversation, you will lose everything that has accessed your application after the specified day.

More From Sci-Tech:

ChatGPT curse or blessing in education? Insights from philosophers

ChatGPT curse or blessing in education? Insights from philosophers
How 5G disappointed 'pretty much everybody'

How 5G disappointed 'pretty much everybody'
Babies are smarter than AI

Babies are smarter than AI
Global warming scare over lowest extent of Antarctic sea ice in 45 years

Global warming scare over lowest extent of Antarctic sea ice in 45 years
An overview of new, upcoming WhatsApp updates, features

An overview of new, upcoming WhatsApp updates, features
Twitter lays off 10% of current workforce

Twitter lays off 10% of current workforce
Twitter lays off at least 50 in relentless cost cuts

Twitter lays off at least 50 in relentless cost cuts
Artificial Intelligence vital tool for human advancement

Artificial Intelligence vital tool for human advancement
Colombia court moves to metaverse to host hearing

Colombia court moves to metaverse to host hearing
Meta heats up Big Tech's AI arms race with new language model

Meta heats up Big Tech's AI arms race with new language model
ChatGPT will soon be able to answer WhatsApp messages

ChatGPT will soon be able to answer WhatsApp messages
First-gen iPhone from 2007 sold for $63,000 at auction

First-gen iPhone from 2007 sold for $63,000 at auction