How can you recover a deleted conversation on WhatsApp?

A representational image showing people holding phones with WhatsApp logo on the screen. — Reuters/File

Meta-owned WhatsApp is the go-to app for many people as the app provides a smooth and easy-to-use experience to users.

At times, users often face issues like accidentally deleting a WhatsApp conversation. But you don't have to be stressed anymore as it is possible to recover a deleted chat on WhatsApp, Mediarun Research reported.

However, this is not as simple as one may think but it is not impossible either.

The messaging app always backs up users' data automatically if they previously set it to do so. And in this way, you can retrieve the deleted conversation.

Here is the method that will help you restore your WhatsApp chat.

Restore from cloud backup

WhatsApp stores your saved data in the cloud of some server. If you are an Andriod user, then your data will move to Google Drive. Similarly, iPhone users can find their chats on iCloud.

Go to your phone settings and find "Apps"

Go to WhatsApp and clear browsing data

Then uninstall and reinstall the application

In the process, select the option to restore the backup file.

Delete your app and re-download it

"This step-by-step may seem simple, but it is not. It starts at the same point as the previous tip. The WhatsApp Backs up your conversations automatically – if configured this way," said Mediarun Research.



What you need to do is restore the latest backup of your chats if you want to restore a deleted conversation. However, once you restore the conversation, you will lose everything that has accessed your application after the specified day.