Sania Mirza brightens up her Insta feed in purple separates

It seems like spring has finally arrived in Dubai, as India tennis player Sania Mirza Wednesday brightened the Instagram feeds of her fans and followers sharing a carousel of her vibrant photographs.

The 36-year-old athlete looked picture perfect wearing grape purple separates on a sunny afternoon in the gulf city.

Sania sported a casual look in a grape purple linen shirt and paired them with similar-hued, flared cotton pants.

The tennis star completed her look with a pair of sunnies and wore her hair down radiating a fresh spring vibe.

The mom-of-one is spending some quality time at her home in Dubai before jetting off to her hometown Hyderabad in India where she will bid adieu to the game she's been playing for the last 20 years.



A day earlier, she informed her fans and tennis buffs about where they can find tickets to attend her farewell match. The much-awaited mega event has been titled 'Game. Set. Celebrate!' and will take place on Sunday March 5 at the LB Tennis Stadium, Hyderabad.

"I'm ready to Game. Set. Celebrate! in Hyderabad on 5th March!" Sania wrote on her Instagram post.

The sports celebrity was also bestowed with the Sportstar Aces Inspirational Icon award in Mumbai for inspiring thousands of people globally through her incredible legacy in the game.

"I am honoured to be here. It has been quite an emotional last couple of months as you know that a lot of things have been happening and a lot of decisions have been [taken]," she said after thanking her fans, family and everyone present at the event.

The star tennis player went on that while growing up as athletes, "we have read the Sportstar magazine and we had dreamt of being on the cover of the magazine."

She went on to express her gratitude to have played the game for her family, herself and her fans.

"There is no better way to start this new phase of life than with this award," she delightedly said.