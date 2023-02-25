 
sports
Saturday Feb 25 2023
By
Sports Desk

One last time where it all began: Sania Mirza invites fans to her game

By
Sports Desk

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

Six-time grand slam winner and tennis trailblazer Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar
Tennis trailblazer Sania Mirza is gearing up for her last competitive tennis match, which will mark an end to her mind-blowing career spanning almost two decades.

The six-time grand slam winner, who is also the wife of former Pakistan cricket team skipper Shoaib Malik, played her final professional match at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships on February 21 (Tuesday), where, along with doubles partner Madison Keys she lost to Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova 6-4 6-0.

The 36-year-old Indian star announced her retirement earlier this year. However, the right-handed Mirza wanted to end her fantastic journey on a special note.

"I have some really exciting news. I am all set to play my last ever tennis match exactly where it all started for me 18-20 years ago in the L.B. Stadium on March 5," she said in a video message posted on her Instagram handle.

The tennis player said that all her closest friends, peers, and partners will be coming. "I can’t wait to play this match in front of all of you for one last time stepping on the tennis court competitively," she said containing her emotions.

"I hope to end this journey on a beautiful note in front of my friends and family but most of all in front of my most loyal fans and followers who have been through everything with me in this journey," Mirza added.

