 
sports
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
SDSports Desk

What did Shoaib Malik say about Sania Mirza's career?

By
SDSports Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik — who is currently participating in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) — showered praises on his wife Sania Mirza. 

"Sania has had a magnificent career in tennis and she can't be lauded enough for it," Malik expressed while speaking to the media during a practice session.

What did Shoaib Malik say about Sania Mirzas career?

Responding to a question about Mirza — the Indian tennis ace who played the last game of her career on Tuesday — Malik said that he was proud of whatever she has achieved so far.

While talking about Karachi Kings' performance in the league, the star cricketer said that there were two matches that the team should have won.

"The defeat in two matches was making me uncomfortable individually," Malik said.

He, however, said that the their maiden win in the tournament against Lahore Qalandars gave the Kings great confidence.

He further stated that he would try to play according to the role he is given.

When asked about his targets, Malik said that he aims to score at least 15,000 T20 runs before he hangs his boots. He said that he wants to continue playing till then.

"Right now I'm enjoying cricket. When entering the field starts feeling like a burden to me, I'll retire [from every format]," the 41-year-old cricketer said.

Divorce rumours had surrounded Malik and Mirza, considered a power couple, for several months. However, both of them have kept their fans guessing by not giving any clear statement on the matter.

More From Sports:

Historic: Pakistan's Nida Dar becomes leading wicket-taker in women's T20Is

Historic: Pakistan's Nida Dar becomes leading wicket-taker in women's T20Is
PSL 2023: Two English players to join Lahore Qalandars ahead of next game

PSL 2023: Two English players to join Lahore Qalandars ahead of next game

England thrash Pakistan by record margin at Women's T20 World Cup

England thrash Pakistan by record margin at Women's T20 World Cup
ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Captain Bismah unfit for game against England

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Captain Bismah unfit for game against England
PSL 2023: Rumman Raees feels 'good to be back in competitive cricket'

PSL 2023: Rumman Raees feels 'good to be back in competitive cricket'
PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars sail to victory against Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars sail to victory against Quetta Gladiators
PSL 8: Quetta Gladiators to welcome Richards as mentor again

PSL 8: Quetta Gladiators to welcome Richards as mentor again
PSL 2023: Amazing fact about Naseem Shah

PSL 2023: Amazing fact about Naseem Shah
Injured Warner ruled out of India tour as Australia problems grow

Injured Warner ruled out of India tour as Australia problems grow
PSL 2023: Afghan spinner Rashid Khan joins Lahore Qalandars

PSL 2023: Afghan spinner Rashid Khan joins Lahore Qalandars
PSL 2023: Usman Qadir reveals reason behind unique celebration

PSL 2023: Usman Qadir reveals reason behind unique celebration

PSL 2023: Gladiators to miss Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga

PSL 2023: Gladiators to miss Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga