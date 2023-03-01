 
Showbiz
Sagarika Bhattacharya broke down after trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Sagarika Bhattacharya shared her reaction to trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway 

Sagarika Bhattacharya is the inspiration behind Rani Mukerji’s character in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. She has shared her reaction to the film trailer and also appreciated Rani for being so natural with her character.

Sharing her reaction to the trailer, she said, "It’s hard to put into words how it feels seeing my story being told. Watching the trailer, I felt like I was reliving my battle. I believe it is important for people to know this story and to see how immigrant mothers/parents are treated even today, as is evident from the tragic story in Germany. I’ve been in touch with Ariha Shah’s mother Dhara, whose little girl has been taken away. I implore you all to stand by her, just as I do. My support is unconditional, from one mother to another.”

She further added, “I want to thank Rani Mukerji for channeling the grief and struggles that I went through to win back my children. She is a mother herself and I thank her for bringing a mother’s painful journey on screen with so much dignity that I broke down while seeing her in the trailer.”

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is a story based on true story of Sagrika and her husband who were separated from their kids in 2011. 

