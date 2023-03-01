 
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar
|
DSDaniyal Syed
|
Rana Javaid

Female student injured in Karachi school firing

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar
|
DSDaniyal Syed
|
Rana Javaid

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

The school where the incident shooting took place on March 1, 2023, in this still image taken from a video. — Photo by author
The school where the incident shooting took place on March 1, 2023, in this still image taken from a video. — Photo by author 

KARACHI: A female student was injured at a school in Karachi's Orangi Town after a fellow student's gun went off in class, the area's police confirmed Wednesday.

Alisha Abdul Aziz, who is a student of matriculation, was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for initial treatment and later to a private medical facility on Stadium Road — and is said to be out of danger.

Speaking on the matter, the school's administration told the police that the incident took place in one of the classrooms after a matriculation student had brought a weapon to class.

The school administration also confirmed that the shooter's name is Fazlullah, adding: “Boys’ shift at the school ended at 4pm; whereas, the girls’ shift ended at 4:30pm. Fazlullah had stayed behind after his classes ended.”

They further confirmed that family members of the student who had brought the weapon to school had switched off their mobile phones and were not reachable.

The police, meanwhile, said that the "aggressor" escaped after firing. According to the investigation so far, they said, the bullet was fired accidentally.

'Accidental'

The victim, in a statement to the police, said that the firing took place inside the classroom and was "accidental".

She claimed that Fazlullah had brought weapons inside the school in his bag pack and had shown the weapon to other friends of the class as well.

“A sudden shot was fired inside the class,” she said, adding that “the bullet was fired from behind and hit me in the back.”

However, SSP West Faisal Bashir Memon said that the police are investigating the incident from different angles and that a case will be registered against Fazlullah under the section of attempted murder.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh has formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident.

“Parents should check what students are bringing to school,” a teacher at the school said, it is not possible to check the bags of each student individually.”

It is pertinent to mention here that a few months ago, a student was killed in a firing incident outside a coaching centre in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The accused of the earlier incident has not been arrested as of yet.

More From Pakistan:

Dubai group appoints Fakhr Alam to lead Pakistan investment plan

Dubai group appoints Fakhr Alam to lead Pakistan investment plan

PTI to begin election campaign from March 4: Imran Khan

PTI to begin election campaign from March 4: Imran Khan
Court summons Maryam Nawaz for allegedly insulting ‘state institutions’

Court summons Maryam Nawaz for allegedly insulting ‘state institutions’
Student organisations 'clash' at Punjab University

Student organisations 'clash' at Punjab University
'Suo motu proceedings wholly unjustified'

'Suo motu proceedings wholly unjustified'
Election suo motu: Law minister asserts SC rejected pleas with 4-3 majority

Election suo motu: Law minister asserts SC rejected pleas with 4-3 majority
Legal experts weigh in on Supreme Court's poll date verdict

Legal experts weigh in on Supreme Court's poll date verdict

‘No end to crisis’: Political experts pessimistic on implementation of SC verdict

‘No end to crisis’: Political experts pessimistic on implementation of SC verdict
Imran Khan suspends ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ after SC ruling

Imran Khan suspends ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ after SC ruling
IHC suspends ECP's order denotifying three PTI lawmakers

IHC suspends ECP's order denotifying three PTI lawmakers
FIA books Farah Gogi in Rs849m money-laundering case

FIA books Farah Gogi in Rs849m money-laundering case
President to give date for Punjab polls after consulting ECP, governor to announce for KP: SC

President to give date for Punjab polls after consulting ECP, governor to announce for KP: SC