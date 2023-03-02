 
Sci-Tech
Thursday Mar 02 2023
By
Web Desk

'Son of the Emirates' praised as he takes off for historic space mission

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

Sultan AlNeyadi is the second Emirati to voyage to space.— Twitter/@MBRSpaceCentre
Sultan AlNeyadi is the second Emirati to voyage to space.— Twitter/@MBRSpaceCentre

Following the successful launch of Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi's space mission, the president and vice president of the UAE issued words of congratulations expressing their pride. 

He is the second Emirati to voyage to space, reported AFP.

“I join the nation in congratulating Sultan AlNeyadi as he begins his pioneering mission aboard the International Space Station,” tweeted the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “His inspiring achievement is a source of great pride to the UAE and another milestone in the journey of our nation and the ambitions of our people.”

Vice-President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also expressed his delight in the launch of AlNeyadi, the first extended space mission from an Arab nation.

Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the crown prince of Dubai, saw the launch at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center.

AlNeyadi and his Crew-6 coworkers Stephen Bowen, Warren Hoburg, and Andrey Fedyaev were aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft Endeavour when it successfully entered orbit earlier today.

Neyadi, 41, is the fourth astronaut from an Arab country and the second from the oil-rich UAE to journey to space; his compatriot Hazzaa al-Mansoori flew an eight-day mission in 2019.

Crew-6 will dock at the space station on Friday morning after a 24.5-hour journey.

More From Sci-Tech:

SpaceX launches latest space station crew to orbit for NASA

SpaceX launches latest space station crew to orbit for NASA
How biggest tech companies are planning to fight rival ChatGPT

How biggest tech companies are planning to fight rival ChatGPT
Tesla vows to halve EV production costs, Musk keeps affordable car plan under wraps

Tesla vows to halve EV production costs, Musk keeps affordable car plan under wraps
US House panel approves bill giving Biden power to ban TikTok

US House panel approves bill giving Biden power to ban TikTok
India's top court overhauls election commissioner appointment in 'historic' judgment

India's top court overhauls election commissioner appointment in 'historic' judgment
Kim says N Korea must meet grain production goals 'without fail'

Kim says N Korea must meet grain production goals 'without fail'
Greece seeks answers over deadliest train tragedy

Greece seeks answers over deadliest train tragedy
US man arrested trying to bring homemade explosive onto plane

US man arrested trying to bring homemade explosive onto plane
China scoffs at FBI claim that Wuhan lab leak likely caused COVID pandemic

China scoffs at FBI claim that Wuhan lab leak likely caused COVID pandemic
What's new in WhatsApp's latest beta update?

What's new in WhatsApp's latest beta update?

Repudiate India’s claim to territorial integrity, Sikh group asks G20 FMs

Repudiate India’s claim to territorial integrity, Sikh group asks G20 FMs
TikTok announces feature that will limit teens screen time

TikTok announces feature that will limit teens screen time