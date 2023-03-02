Ozzy Osbourne says he is 'not dying'

Despite his earlier announcement canceling his shows, Rockstar Ozzy Osbourne's career is not over and he is 'not dying', the Black Sabbath veteran clarified.

The old hand put the record straight on SiriusXM‘s Ozzy’s Boneyard station explaining that he would hit the road again if he was physically fit.

“I’ve been working my guts out to try and get back on my feet. I’ve come to the point where [my wife] Sharon says to me, ‘You know what, the truth of the matter, you can’t keep booking tours and failing, canceling,” the 74-year-old told the host, musician Billy Morrison.

“If I can ever get back to where I can tour again, fine. But right now, if you said to me, ‘Can you go on the road in a month?’ I couldn’t say yes. I mean, if I could tour I’d go tour. But right now I can’t book tours because, right now, I don’t think I could pull them off.”

Expressing his agitation with the press the Prince of Darkness added:

“This f— press could drive you nuts. I mean, I looked in the magazine, ‘Ozzy’s on his last legs,’” he mused. “I’m f******* not dying. Come on guys, haven’t I had it bad enough already? If I get the OK today, if the doctor said to me today, ‘Oh, you can tour,’ it would take another six months to get it to go, you know?”

