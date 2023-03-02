 
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Shatrughan Sinha reveals he was ‘embarrassed’ about his looks

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

Shatrughan Sinha talks about his insecurities at The Invincibles
Shatrughan Sinha talks about his insecurities at The Invincibles 

Shatrughan Sinha opened up about his insecurities regarding the way he looked, and revealed he also booked an appointment with a plastic surgeon. He appeared at the chat show ‘The Invincibles’ hosted by Arbaaz Khan.

Actor Shatrughan graduated from Film and Television Institute of India in Pune. He made a debut with Sajan in 1969, since then he has acted in films such as Gulzar Mere Apne and Dost. He has also worked Amitabh Bachchan in films such as Raaste Kaa Patthar. The promo of the show was released earlier today and he talks about his insecurities.

He told Arbaaz, “I used to feel very embarrassed, I used to think I am entering Bollywood with a face that was not perfect. I worried how will I make it in films with my face, what will I do about it? I was so worried that I had even spoken to a plastic surgeon.”

He said in an interview with Aaj Tak earlier this month, "I have had films which I have regretted. Like Deewaar. I regretted that I couldn't do the film. Deewaar was written for me. They had brought it to me. The script was with me for around six months. But we had some creative differences and I returned the script back. Similarly, with Sholay, I was supposed to do it. The role that my friend Amitabh Bachchan did. They wanted me to do it. Some people wanted to do the role of Gabbar Singh..."

