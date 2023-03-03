 
pakistan
Friday Mar 03 2023
By
Web Desk

ATC judge taunts Imran Khan for vandalism at judicial complex

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 03, 2023

PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaking during an interview on February 12, 2023. — VOA video screengrab
  • Judge says Imran Khan appeared in court with "goons". 
  • Says PTI chief will keep him busy for next year.
  • Khan gives examples of Britain but does not respect court: judge. 

An anti-terrorism court's (ATC) judge issued remarks regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan after he appeared before the courts at the judicial complex in Islamabad with a swarm of people. 

The former prime minister on February 28 appeared before three courts to attend the hearing of four cases filed against him. Khan secured interim bail in three cases while a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against him in one of the cases. 

During the hearing of a case at the ATC, the judge — without mentioning Khan's name — remarked that the PTI chief had appeared before the court along with 2,000 people. 

"He [Imran Khan] has named his party on 'Insaf' but they chant slogans of 'Zindabad' and 'Murdabad'," he said.

The judge said that Khan gives examples of Britain but does not respect the court. "He did not respect the court during his appearance and brought goons along with him," said the judge. 

"Now he will keep me busy with the court hearings for the next year," said the ATC judge, adding that he has the CCTV footage of the incident. 

Earlier this week when Khan arrived at the judicial complex in the federal capital, a large number of PTI workers forcibly entered the building by knocking its gate down.

Security arrangements at Sector G-11 of the judicial complex were disrupted as the PTI workers removed all barriers and protests were broken out. 

The shattered dream of Shahida Raza

Fakhar Zaman of 'Gang 102' arrested

Pakistani climate defender Ayisha Siddiqa named among Women of the Year 2023

US State Dept shies away from commenting on Pakistan's internal matters

How many foreign companies Farah Gogi and her family own?

ECP likely to propose date for Punjab elections today

‘Sit down!’, Maryam Nawaz tells Imran Khan in fresh Twitter spat

Karachi Zoo’s Golden Tabby Tiger dies at 21

Seven Pakistanis lose their lives in Libya boat wreck

NADRA rolls out Pakistan’s first data protection service

ECP assures IHC of holding LG polls in federal capital within 120 days

WATCH: Under-construction Islamabad flyover sees second accident in week

