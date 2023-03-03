ATC judge taunts Imran Khan for vandalism at judicial complex

PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaking during an interview on February 12, 2023. — VOA video screengrab

Judge says Imran Khan appeared in court with "goons".

Says PTI chief will keep him busy for next year.

Khan gives examples of Britain but does not respect court: judge.

An anti-terrorism court's (ATC) judge issued remarks regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan after he appeared before the courts at the judicial complex in Islamabad with a swarm of people.

The former prime minister on February 28 appeared before three courts to attend the hearing of four cases filed against him. Khan secured interim bail in three cases while a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against him in one of the cases.

During the hearing of a case at the ATC, the judge — without mentioning Khan's name — remarked that the PTI chief had appeared before the court along with 2,000 people.

"He [Imran Khan] has named his party on 'Insaf' but they chant slogans of 'Zindabad' and 'Murdabad'," he said.

The judge said that Khan gives examples of Britain but does not respect the court. "He did not respect the court during his appearance and brought goons along with him," said the judge.

"Now he will keep me busy with the court hearings for the next year," said the ATC judge, adding that he has the CCTV footage of the incident.



Earlier this week when Khan arrived at the judicial complex in the federal capital, a large number of PTI workers forcibly entered the building by knocking its gate down.

Security arrangements at Sector G-11 of the judicial complex were disrupted as the PTI workers removed all barriers and protests were broken out.