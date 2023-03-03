 
Showbiz
Friday Mar 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’s first track ‘Shubho Shubho’ out now

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 03, 2023

Rani Mukerji stuns everyone in new song Shubho Shubho
Rani Mukerji stuns everyone in new song Shubho Shubho 

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway featuring Rani Mukerji in lead role has captured audience pretty well. The trailer has tugged at everyone’s heart strings through the powerful performance. The film is based on a true story of Sagarika Bhattacharya whose children were taken away by Norwegian Child Welfare Services.

The first track of the movie is out. The song is called Shubho Shubho which is composed by Amit Trivedi, sung by Altamash Faridi and written by Kausar Munir. The music video has heartwarming moments of family bonding and Rani settling into a new country. It also shows a couple welcoming two kids and the bond strengthens.

Earlier, Sagarika, who’s life is the inspiration behind film reacted to the trailer. She said, “It’s hard to put into words how it feels seeing my story being told. Watching the trailer, I felt like I was reliving my battle. I believe it is important for people to know this story and to see how immigrant mothers/parents are treated even today, as is evident from the tragic story in Germany. I’ve been in touch with Ariha Shah’s mother Dhara, whose little girl has been taken away. I implore you all to stand by her, just as I do. My support is unconditional, from one mother to another.”

The film will be out in theatres on March 17, 2023. 

More From Showbiz:

Kiara Advani replaces Katrina Kaif in Slice advertisement, fans react

Kiara Advani replaces Katrina Kaif in Slice advertisement, fans react

Farhan Saeed describes his 'most embarrassing moment'

Farhan Saeed describes his 'most embarrassing moment'
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad to tie the knot in November: Reports

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad to tie the knot in November: Reports
Arshad Warsi finally reacts after SEBI bans him and wife from stock market

Arshad Warsi finally reacts after SEBI bans him and wife from stock market
Nawazuddin Siddiqui restricts entry of wife Aaliya Siddiqui, children in their house

Nawazuddin Siddiqui restricts entry of wife Aaliya Siddiqui, children in their house
I did not see any poverty in Pakistan, says Javed Akhtar

I did not see any poverty in Pakistan, says Javed Akhtar
Sanjay Dutt to join star cast of 'Hera Pheri 3' as 'gangster'

Sanjay Dutt to join star cast of 'Hera Pheri 3' as 'gangster'
Pakistani short film 'Noor' secures best health-related film award at Cannes World Film Festival

Pakistani short film 'Noor' secures best health-related film award at Cannes World Film Festival
Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' fails: Film's theatrical run to come to an end soon

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' fails: Film's theatrical run to come to an end soon
Deepika Padukone to participate in 'Oscars 2023' as presenter

Deepika Padukone to participate in 'Oscars 2023' as presenter
Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' to get a sequel?

Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' to get a sequel?
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mannat' bungalow: Two men detained for trespassing

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mannat' bungalow: Two men detained for trespassing