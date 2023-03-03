Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’s first track ‘Shubho Shubho’ out now

Rani Mukerji stuns everyone in new song Shubho Shubho

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway featuring Rani Mukerji in lead role has captured audience pretty well. The trailer has tugged at everyone’s heart strings through the powerful performance. The film is based on a true story of Sagarika Bhattacharya whose children were taken away by Norwegian Child Welfare Services.

The first track of the movie is out. The song is called Shubho Shubho which is composed by Amit Trivedi, sung by Altamash Faridi and written by Kausar Munir. The music video has heartwarming moments of family bonding and Rani settling into a new country. It also shows a couple welcoming two kids and the bond strengthens.



Earlier, Sagarika, who’s life is the inspiration behind film reacted to the trailer. She said, “It’s hard to put into words how it feels seeing my story being told. Watching the trailer, I felt like I was reliving my battle. I believe it is important for people to know this story and to see how immigrant mothers/parents are treated even today, as is evident from the tragic story in Germany. I’ve been in touch with Ariha Shah’s mother Dhara, whose little girl has been taken away. I implore you all to stand by her, just as I do. My support is unconditional, from one mother to another.”

The film will be out in theatres on March 17, 2023.