Kiara Advani replaces Katrina Kaif in Slice advertisement, fans react

Kiara Advani replaces Katrina Kaif in Slice juice advertisement

Earlier on Friday, Kiara Advani takes place of Katrina Kaif in the mango drink brand, Slice and fans did not take it well. Many liked the actress’s new avatar, but there were many who missed seeing Katrina slaying the advertisement since she has been associated with the brand for ages.

The new ad shows Kiara walking with a bottle of juice in her hand, she is dressed in a yellow one-shoulder ruffled top, which she paired with a matching skirt. She took to her Instagram and posted the video featuring herself in the new advertisement.



Reacting to the post, fans compared her to Katrina. One comment read, “In my eyes Katrina will always be the face of this brand and nobody can top that Period!” Another comment read, “Woahhhh no more Katrina! End of an era.”

Kiara got married to Sidharth Malhotra at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace earlier in February. They later hosted a grand wedding reception for B-town, friends and family.