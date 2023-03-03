 
sports
Friday Mar 03 2023
By
SDSports Desk

PSL 2023: Karachi Kings win toss and put Islamabad United to bowl

By
SDSports Desk

Friday Mar 03, 2023

PSL 2023: Karachi Kings win toss and put Islamabad United to bowl

In the 19th fixture of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Karachi Kings have won the toss and opted to bat against Islamabad United.

At the moment, Kings are on the fifth spot on the points table with 4 points, having lost five of the seven matches they have played during the tournament so far.

PSL 2023: Karachi Kings win toss and put Islamabad United to bowl

United, with six points, rank at number three — having won three of the five matches they have played so far.

Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Sohaib Maqsood, Asif Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Hassan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azam Khan (wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zafar Gohar, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zameer, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Gus Atkinson.

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Haider Ali, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Matthew Wade, Shoaib Malik, Aamer Yamin, James Fuller, Adam Rossington, Akif Javed, Mohammad Akhlaq (wk), Irfan Khan Niazi, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Umar, Sharjeel Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan, Faisal Akram

More to follow...

More From Sports:

PSL 2023: Karachi Kings take on Islamabad United in crucial clash

PSL 2023: Karachi Kings take on Islamabad United in crucial clash
PSL 2023: Details of Women's League exhibition matches

PSL 2023: Details of Women's League exhibition matches
PSL 2023: Sarfaraz's slow innings under criticism after Quetta's loss to Lahore

PSL 2023: Sarfaraz's slow innings under criticism after Quetta's loss to Lahore

Barcelona shocks Real Madrid in Copa del Rey semi-final first leg

Barcelona shocks Real Madrid in Copa del Rey semi-final first leg
Hodgkinson celebrates perfect birthday with win in European Indoors

Hodgkinson celebrates perfect birthday with win in European Indoors
Racism case: Pakistan-born Rafiq challenged over two versions of Michael Vaughan's remarks

Racism case: Pakistan-born Rafiq challenged over two versions of Michael Vaughan's remarks
Unwanted record for Bavuma on test debut triumph

Unwanted record for Bavuma on test debut triumph
Shots fired at Messi family store, threatening message left for star

Shots fired at Messi family store, threatening message left for star
Shahid Afridi’s daughter joyful during Shaheen-led Qalandars clash against Quetta Gladiators

Shahid Afridi’s daughter joyful during Shaheen-led Qalandars clash against Quetta Gladiators

‘Millions for PSL, nothing for the rest’: Boxer Afridi disappointed ahead of title fight

‘Millions for PSL, nothing for the rest’: Boxer Afridi disappointed ahead of title fight
Erin Holland glows in peachy power suit

Erin Holland glows in peachy power suit
Babar Azam eyes good show in World Cup in India

Babar Azam eyes good show in World Cup in India