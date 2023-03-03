 
Lady Gaga aspires to live a 'life of solitude'

Lady Gaga aspires to live a 'life of solitude'

Pop icon Lady Gaga says she likes to "have time to be alone".

The Bad Romance singer told Wallpaper magazine: "I'm actually really interested in living more of a life of solitude. It's really nice to just have time to be alone, and be expansive, and know that you're enough. I wish I could tell my younger self that.

"When I was younger, I spent a lot of time alone writing music. But the more successful I became, the more I felt like I needed other people to tell me I was great."

Gaga also insists fame isn’t the motivation for her.

"When I was about 14 years old, I read a book called 'Letters to a Young Poet' by Rainer Maria Rilke. And I have a [line from the book] tattooed on my arm. I got it in Osaka, when I was 23. 'In the deepest hour of the night, ask yourself if you would have to die if you were forbidden to write. Look deep into your heart where the answer spreads its roots and ask yourself, Muss ich schreiben? (Must I write?)'

"If I wasn't successful in the way that I am today - I'm very grateful for my success - I'd still be doing it, I'd be on the Lower East Side. I would do it no matter what. Absolutely, 100 per cent.

"I know that because I actually don't spend a lot of time in Hollywood. I might look like I do, because sometimes award season happens and you see me on red carpets. But I'm very much at home working … that's the thing that really makes me happy."

