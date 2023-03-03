Terrorist gunned down in N Waziristan IBO

Soldiers stand near the debris of a house which was destroyed during a military operation against Taliban militants in the town of Miranshah in North Waziristan July 9, 2014. — Reuters

Security forces recover weapons and ammunition in operation.

Killed terrorist was involved in terrorist activities, ISPR says.

"Locals of the area appreciated the operation," statement reads.

RAWALPINDI: One terrorist was killed Friday after the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan's general area Mir Ali, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the military's media wing, the terrorist was gunned down after an intense fire exchange while the operation was being conducted.

The forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorist who, as per the ISPR, remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens.

"Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area," the statement read.

Earlier this week, two soldiers were martyred after an intense exchange of fire in North Waziristan's general area of Spinwam.

During this exchange, the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location after which two terrorists were gunned down and two were apprehended.



"Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the statement read.

As Pakistan remains gripped by the spate of terror attacks for the last few months, the country's civil and military leadership has resolved to stand united against terrorists.

The National Apex Committee — comprising the country's top military and political leadership — last Friday sought national consensus to root out militancy.

The recent attacks by terrorists in the country's rural and urban centres, claiming the lives of innocent Pakistanis and law enforcers, have triggered the security forces and LEAs to accelerate action against them.